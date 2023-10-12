(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) DHA Concludes its Participation in AccessAbilities Expo 2023





Dubai, United Arab Emirates, October 11, 2023: The Dubai Health Authority has concluded its active participation in the AccessAbilities Expo for People of Determination held at the Dubai World Trade Centre from 9th to 11th October. The event showcased the latest innovations and assistive technologies dedicated to people of determination in the Middle East, with major regional and international companies in attendance.

The participation of the Dubai Health Authority in this global event reflects its ongoing commitment to supporting and empowering people of determination. It also aims to raise awareness about the importance of providing appropriate healthcare for this community, working in collaboration with experts from the community.

One of the highlighted initiatives is called 'SANED,' which aligns with the aspirations of the United Arab Emirates and Dubai regarding empowering individuals with visual impairments to contribute to the development, progress, and prosperity of society. This pioneering initiative, unique among government entities and in line with the principles of smart government, focuses on translating visual investment requirements into audible ones.

Implemented by the Health Regulation and Supervision sector of the authority, the SAND initiative aims to create opportunities for visually impaired individuals to enter the healthcare investment field in Dubai. It offers modern and advanced tools, procedures, and investment opportunities tailored to the needs of visually impaired individuals. Additionally, it provides them with an understanding of healthcare investment trends, requirements, and future needs. This initiative further strengthens the position of the Dubai Health Authority as one of the most supportive institutions for people of determination.

The initiative aims to:

. Provide an opportunity for individuals with visual impairments to enter the world of investment in the healthcare sector in Dubai. . Provides tools, procedures, and investment opportunities in modern and developed templates that align with the requirements of individuals with visual impairments. . Assists individuals with visual impairments in identifying healthcare investment trends, needs, and future requirements. . Enhances the position of the Dubai Health Authority as one of the most disability-friendly institutions.

Dubai Clinical Guide for Individuals with Autism Spectrum Disorder

The Dubai Health Authority also presented the Dubai Clinical Guide for Individuals with Autism Spectrum Disorder. The guide was developed by the authority in collaboration with specialists as part of its efforts to enhance the healthcare system provided to people of determination in general, and individuals with autism spectrum disorder in particular. The guide outlines standardised procedures and mechanisms for detection, assessment, diagnosis, early intervention, and integration of treatment methods and protocols to ensure equal opportunities in education, health, employment, and other areas for this group.

The authority emphasised the importance of the guide, which plays a role in promoting the implementation of inclusive health policies, designing and developing an informative guide to improve the quality of life for individuals with autism spectrum disorder, guiding and directing healthcare providers and families of individuals with autism spectrum disorder, assisting children and adolescents in overcoming the challenges and health conditions they face to ensure their positive interaction in society, and providing them with equal opportunities in education, health, and employment, ultimately leading to their full integration into society



Dubai People of Determination Registry

During its participation in the exhibition, the authority also showcased the Dubai People of Determination Registry, which is managed by the Public Health Protection Department. The registry includes data of individuals classified as people of determination since birth, specifying the type of disability. It covers all age groups of citizens and residents in the Emirate of Dubai. The aim is to quantify the number of people of determination and identify the most prevalent category, as well as provide a database to support research related to them, understand their needs, and offer appropriate preventive, therapeutic, rehabilitative, and support services.

Workshops

The DHA also participated in several workshops during the exhibition. These workshops focused on the mental health needs of children and adolescents with disabilities, the challenges faced by caregivers, creative teaching of the basic alphabet using sign language, and caregiver burnout: prevention and coping with the multiple factors that contribute to caregiver burnout. The workshops also addressed the unique strengths of people of determination and disorders related to the nervous system, such as autism spectrum disorder, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, reading disabilities, Tourette syndrome, and others.

The authority's platform witnessed significant interest from visitors, people of determination, their families, professionals in the field, and the general public. They sought to learn about the services, initiatives, projects, and efforts undertaken by the authority to support and empower people of determination and integrate them into society as active and productive members.

