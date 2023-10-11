Shared Values, Intense Cooperation Define Jordan-Spain Ties - Ambassador

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Jordan and Spain share common values and have an intense cooperation in the framework of mutual respect, according to Madrid's Ambassador to the Kingdom Miguel de Lucas.

In an interview with The Jordan Times on the occasion of his country's national day, which falls on October 12, the ambassador said:“A key point in our relations is, doubtless, the fraternal relations between both Royal families. The best example of that is the sincere friendship between King Felipe and King Abdullah.”

Elaborating on Jordan and Spain's unified stance, de Lucas said both countries share their vision about the Palestinian-Israel conflict.



“Both we believe that the two-state solution is the only possible response to the national aspirations of Palestinians and Israelis and it is the best way of bringing lasting peace, stability and equal rights to both peoples,” the envoy said.

He also highlighted the outcomes of the agreements reached during the meetings of His Majesty King Abdullah and King Felipe in June this year.

“Spain acknowledges the relevance of the Aqaba Process as a Jordan-led initiative, promoted personally by His Majesty King Abdullah, in the framework of international cooperation in the fight against terrorism. Spain fully supports this initiative - as reflected by the organisation of the Cordoba meeting on June 20th 2023 - and shares the objectives and spirit of this platform of dialogue,” de Lucas said.

During the Royal visit, there was an agreement to enhance the framework of bilateral relations between both countries, and to work together to establish a strategic partnership, the ambassador continued.



“In doing so, we committed to continue deepening cooperation between both countries on many fronts, as well as to working together to pursue regional and global peace, stability and prosperity,” he said.

In regard to dwindling support to Jordan's efforts to care for refugees, the envoy highlighted the decades-long effort of the Kingdom and its important leadership in responding to successive regional refugee crises.



As Jordan co-chairs the 2023 Global Refugee Forum, Spain confirmed its participation in the forum and reiterated its commitment to the Global Refugee Compact and to continue its close cooperation and support to UNHCR, the ambassador added.

Spain as a European Union member state and acting presidency of its council contributes to the EU support to the refugees and host communities in Jordan. This support has remained consistent over the past years, he noted.



The European Commission's contribution to Jordan is aligned to the priority sectors identified by the Government of Jordan and targets not only refugees but also vulnerable host communities, de Lucas said.



Spanish efforts are intense even at the bilateral level through the Spanish International Cooperation Agency to protect people forced to flee their homes, to safeguard their fundamental human rights and to help them find long-term solutions, including their right to a voluntary, safe and dignified return to their places of origin, the ambassador noted.

“Spain's support to refugees is embedded in our programming both as a priority sector and as a crosscutting approach. Direct basic services, such as health and legal aid have been provided to Syrian refugees in host communities. In addition, Spain is also providing direct support to the Palestinian refugee camps in Jordan through UNRWA to improve their quality of life,” he said.

Touching on economic and trade ties, the ambassador noted that in 2022, Spanish exports reached $396 million, an increase of 24.6 per cent compared with 2021.



Trade relations are relatively diversified and the top products were live animals - mainly sheep, constituting 19 per cent of total exports - mechanical machinery 11 per cent, ceramics 10 per cent, seeds 5 per cent and perfumery 5 per cent, he said.



As for imports, figures were lower and less diversified, the ambassador said, noting that in 2022 they reached $87 million, up 28.7 per cent from 2021.



The most prominent import goods were inorganic chemical products, mainly potassium nitrate, making up 50 per cent of Spain's total purchases, fertilisers 22 per cent and mechanical machinery 12 per cent, according to the ambassador.

Within the European Union, Spain is the fifth largest supplier to Jordan with 9 per cent of the total exports and its fifth largest client with 11 per cent of the total imports.

Shedding light on cooperation in the field of tourism, the ambassador said that the number of tourist arrivals from Spain to Jordan totalled more than 38,000 in 2022 according to Tourism Ministry figures, and by the end of June 2023 the number had already reached 33,000.



“The right conclusion to draw is that we are reaching pre-pandemic levels and these are excellent news for both countries,” the ambassador said.

Concluding the interview, the envoy highlighted the Royal visit to Spain and the session of Aqaba Process that took place in Cordoba as key milestones in bilateral relations and they“will be remembered as key references in our common history”.

“I want to thank Jordanians for their love of my country and for their hospitality to all the Spanish visitors who are always more than welcome in this country,” the ambassador said.

“I always say that a Spaniard can never feel as a stranger in Jordan because we enjoy life in a very similar way.”



