Invaders Shell Community In Zaporizhzhia Region, Killing Civilian

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Wednesday, Russian troops shelled Shyroke territorial community in Zaporizhzhia region, killing a 74-year-old woman.

"Under the procedural guidance of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation was launched into the violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the Zaporizhzhia Regional Prosecutor's Office posted on Facebook .

According to the investigation data, on October 11, 2023, the troops of the Russian Federation, disregarding the norms of international humanitarian law, shelled the territory of Shyroke territorial community in Zaporizhzhia region.

A 74-year-old woman was killed. A missile, the type of which is being established, hit the private sector, destroying houses of local residents.

Over the past day, the Russian army shelled 25 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region.

Photo: Zaporizhzhia Regional Prosecutor's Office