Dubai: Thousands Of Riders To Turn Sheikh Zayed Road Into Giant Cycling Track Next Month

The Dubai Ride, presented by DP World, which turns Sheikh Zayed Road into a giant cycle track, is back for its fourth edition. The flagship event of Dubai Fitness Challenge will be held on November 12 and participants can choose from two route options – 12 km or 4 km.

Ideal for more experienced cyclists, the 12 km Sheikh Zayed Road course stretches from the Dubai World Trade Centre to Safa Park, including a scenic climb over the Dubai Canal Bridge, with five different starting gates located at the Museum of the Future, Al Satwa, the Coca-Cola Arena, Business Bay, and the Lower Financial Centre. Alternatively, there is the 4km Downtown family route along Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard, which takes riders past landmarks including the Dubai Mall, Dubai Opera and Burj Khalifa. Starting at Dubai Mall, this is a flat course, accommodating cyclists of all ages and skill levels.

With the support of Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), the ride will offer families, recreational cyclists and cycling enthusiasts the opportunity to witness the city's landmarks from a unique perspective.

Registrations for the challenge are now open on the official website. Riders of all fitness levels and abilities are welcome to enroll and take part in the exciting event, which saw its highest-ever participation in 2022, with 34,897 cyclists coming together as one community.

Dubai Ride, presented by DP World, is a much-loved highlight of the Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC)- an initiative launched in 2017 by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai to transform Dubai into one of the world's most active cities and support its broader vision to become the world's best city to live in, work and visit. Residents and fitness enthusiasts participate in the annual city-wide challenge to commit to 30 minutes of daily exercise for 30 consecutive days.

“Dubai Ride, presented by DP World, has become a cornerstone event on the Dubai Fitness Challenge calendar,” said Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE).“It stands as a symbol of the city's unwavering commitment to health and fitness. In 2022, the event saw its highest participation yet.”

Last year, several families flocked to Dubai from all over the UAE to participate in the iconic ride.“Cycling enthusiasts from diverse backgrounds and nationalities, including individuals and families, eagerly anticipate this event,” said Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council.“Everyone participates to experience and capture its memorable moments. Sharing these pictures globally spreads the message of a healthy, active, and joyful lifestyle.”

