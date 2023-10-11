Clinical Laboratory Services Market Size To Surpass USD 403.23 Billion By 2030, Exhibiting A CAGR Of 6.5%

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pune, India, Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The clinical laboratory services market size was valued at USD 262.27 billion in 2022 and expected to grow USD 403.23 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.5% over study period. Market expansion can be credited to development of innovative testing products coupled with growing strategic initiatives deployed by leading companies to provide services. Fortune Business InsightsTM provides this information in its research report titled“Clinical Laboratory Services Market, 2023-2030”.

Key Industry Development : November 2022- Agilus Diagnostics unveiled an upgraded laboratory at Gurugram, which is equipped to perform high-volume diagnostic testing services. Key Takeaways:

In 2020, the revenue of Laboratory Corporation of America's Dx segment increased by 32.2% compared to 2019.

Flow Robotics announced the release of their new sample traceable device, ScanID, which offers both 1D and 2D scanning capabilities in April 2023.

The market is categorized by test type into hematology, clinical chemistry, microbiology & cytology, genetic testing, and other categories. As reported in a 2022 article by The Wilson Center, approximately 70.9% of Mexicans had public healthcare coverage, according to the 2020 census. Discover the Leading Players Featured in the Report: Laboratory Corporation of America (U.S.), Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (U.S.), Illumina, Inc. (U.S.), Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg), DDRC SRL Diagnostics (SRL Diagnostics) (India), UNILABS (A.P. Moller Holding A/S) (Switzerland), NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), ARUP Laboratories (U.S.), Sonic Healthcare Limited (Australia)

Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 6.5% 2030 Value Projection USD 403.23 billion Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2023 USD 258.71 billion Historical Data 2019-2021 No. of Pages 161 Segments covered By Test Type, Age, Source of Payment, Service Provider, and Region





Segmentation :

Rising Number of Biochemistry Test Procedures Drove the Clinical Chemistry Segment Growth

With respect to test type, the market is categorized into microbiology & cytology, clinical chemistry, genetic testing, hematology, and others. The clinical chemistry segment dominated the market in 2022. The surging number of biochemistry test procedures is accelerating the segment growth.

Adult Segment Dominated Due to Rising Deployment of Advanced Clinical Laboratory Tests

With respect to age, the market is bifurcated into pediatric and adult. The adult segment held a dominating position in the market in 2022. The increasing uptake of advanced clinical laboratory tests among adults is bolstering the segment growth.

Growing Healthcare Expenditure by Government to Impel the Public Segment Growth

In terms of the source of payment, the market is classified into out of pocket, private, and public. The public segment accounted for the largest clinical laboratory services market share in 2022. The surging expenditure by the government in the healthcare sector is proliferating the segment expansion.

Surging Technological Innovations in Automated Clinic Labs to Fuel Hospital-based Laboratories Segment Growth

By service provider, the market is segmented into stand-alone laboratories, clinic-based laboratories, hospital-based laboratories, and others. The hospital-based laboratories segment captured the dominant market share in 2022. The growing technological innovations in automated clinical labs are escalating the segment growth.

From the regional perspective, the market is categorized into the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, North America, and the Middle East & Africa.





By Test Type



Clinical Chemistry

Hematology

Genetic Testing

Microbiology & Cytology Others

By Age



Pediatric Adult

By Source of Payment



Public

Private Out of Pocket

By Service Provider



Hospital-based Laboratories

Stand-alone Laboratories

Clinic-based Laboratories Others

By Region



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America Middle East & Africa





Driving factor:

Increasing Incidence of Chronic Ailments to Proliferate the Market Growth

One of the major factors driving the clinical laboratory services market growth is the rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cystic fibrosis, autoimmune diseases, and sickle cell disease. The growing disease burden is anticipated to boost the number of clinical laboratory tests.

Despite such growth opportunities, the scarcity of clinical lab personnel may impede the market growth.





Regional insights :

North America Dominated Due to Growing Healthcare Expenditure

North America clinical laboratory services market share is projected to dominate and register significant growth over the forecast period. The surging healthcare expenditure is the major factor behind regional growth.

Asia Pacific market for clinical laboratory services is anticipated to grow at a maximum CAGR during the forecast period. The rising emphasis of key companies on expanding their clinical laboratories is driving the regional growth.





Competitive Landscape

Prominent Players Focus on Capacity Expansion Strategies to Expand their Geographical Presence

The leading market players are deploying various competitive strategies such as partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and others. Companies are investing significant amounts in R&D to deliver innovative capabilities of clinical laboratory services. Several companies are also investing huge amounts in capacity expansion strategies to reinforce their industry position.





FAQs

How big is the Clinical Laboratory Services Market?

Clinical Laboratory Services Market size is USD 258.71 billion in 2023.

How fast is the Clinical Laboratory Services Market growing?

The Clinical Laboratory Services Market will exhibit a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period, 2023-2030





