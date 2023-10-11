C3 Metals Going "Full Steam Ahead In Jamaica"

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

C3 Metals Inc (TSX-V:CCCM, OTC:CARCF) CEO Dan Symons speaks to Thomas Warner from Proactive after a week of fresh news from the copper-gold explorer's projects in Jamaica and Peru.

Symons first addresses developments in Jamaica, where C3 Metals has several projects. An 8,500m drilling campaign is currently underway with two rigs at the Bellas Gate project and the first assays have now been presented to the market. Early signs appear promising, with a 480-metre hole revealing 391 metres of 0.5% copper equivalent. He says the grade surpasses the average development project's 0.39% copper equivalent.

Symons highlights the cost-effectiveness of their operations, suggesting they can drill three times the distance for the same cost as competitors. In addition to Jamaica, C3 Metals has also announced this week that its significantly expanded its land holdings in Peru to now encompass around 30,000 hectares.

Surrounded by major mining operations, their Peruvian project recently announced a resource of 52 million tonnes of 0.5% copper and 0.2% gold "right at surface".

Symons concludes by emphasising the company's focus on Jamaica, leveraging their competitive drilling advantage and going "full steam ahead."

