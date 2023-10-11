WSO2 Ranked No. 5 In ‘Highest-Rated Cloud-Computing Companies to Work For’ List

(MENAFN- Procre8)

Dubai, UAE – October 2023 – WSO2, the leader in digital transformation technology, was recently recognized as one of the highest-rated cloud-computing companies to work for in the sixth-ever list released by Battery Ventures, the globally, technology-focused investment firm, created with data provided by Glassdoor.



The list recognizes the top 25 private and top 25 public companies—all business-to-business (B2B) cloud-computing companies—where employees self-report the highest levels of satisfaction at work, according to feedback shared on Glassdoor, a provider of insights about jobs and companies. WSO2 ranks in the Top 5 companies among Cribl, Notion Labs, Ironclad, Experience.com. Glassdoor was a Battery portfolio company.



“Being recognized as one of the top 5 cloud-computing companies to work for in 2023 by Battery Ventures is a testament to the dedication and passion of our global team. At WSO2, we believe that fostering a culture of innovation, collaboration, and inclusivity is at the heart of our success. It reaffirms our commitment to providing an exceptional workplace where our employees can thrive and continue to drive innovation in the technology space,” said Sanjiva Weerawarana, Founder and CEO of WSO2.



“The companies on this year’s Highest-Rated Cloud-Computing Companies to Work For list have managed to create and preserve stellar corporate cultures during a very tumultuous time in the technology markets—and also as traditional workplace norms, like working in the office, have dramatically shifted post-Covid,” said Neeraj Agrawal, a cloud-computing investor and Battery general partner. “Cultivating employee happiness and satisfaction is more challenging than ever, so we commend this year’s winners for their efforts.”



“Company culture is pivotal for attracting elite talent and sustaining a competitive edge in the marketplace, and its significance becomes even more pronounced in challenging economic times. We hope that all companies featured on this list will take pride in this well-deserved recognition,” added Brandon Gleklen, a Battery principal.



To qualify for the 2023 list, a cloud company must have received at least 30 company reviews on Glassdoor between July 1, 2022 and June 30, 2023. The private-company report tracks independent, non-public cloud companies that, according to Battery research and data from research service Crunchbase, are based in the United States; have a B2B business model; are categorized as SaaS, software, cloud computing and/or enterprise software, according to Crunchbase; have more than 200 employees as of September 7, 2023, according to company data provided to LinkedIn; and have raised funding on or after July 1, 2019.





