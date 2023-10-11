NBU Governor Holds Negotiations With IMF Management

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian delegation held a number of bilateral meetings within the framework of the Annual Meetings of the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund in Marrakech.

"Marrakech this week is, without a doubt, the key international platform for discussing support for Ukraine. We are working here as part of the official delegation and we also have a series of bilateral meetings. We held the first talks with the top management of the International Monetary Fund – IMF Executive Director Paul Hilbers and his deputy Luc Dresse. We also met separately with the IMF European Department Director Alfred Kammer and his deputy Uma Ramakrishnan," Governor of the National Bank of Ukraine Andriy Pyshnyy posted on Facebook .

He noted that the partners gave positive feedback on the work of the NBU team during the year; partners see Ukraine's efforts in the area of macroeconomic stabilization and ensuring financial stability.

"Colleagues praised our professional actions during the transition to managed flexibility of the exchange rate. This adds optimism with the approach of the second review of IMF's Extended Fund Facility arrangement. It is important that we managed to build a circle of trust among international partners. This has been one of my key priorities," the NBU governor emphasized.

He added that there was a common understanding of the challenges, primarily the preservation of stable and rhythmic funding for Ukraine.

"We see that, in particular, the political cycles of the partner countries can create some turbulence for us. We are very much counting on the IMF's leadership to minimize this risk and further mobilize resources. In this program, the IMF is not only our partner but actually a platform that united donors from all over the world," Pyshnyy said.

He also emphasized that during the break between meetings, he was surprised to learn that he had allegedly written a statement to resign from the post of NBU governor.

"This is not true. We continue to work, we will definitely return to Ukraine with the results," Pyshnyy emphasized.