Iraq Keen To Import Gas From Turkmenistan - Projected Volume Revealed

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, October 11. Iraq has expressed interest in annual swap supplies of Turkmen gas through Iran in the amount of 10 billion cubic meters, Trend reports.

During the working visit of the delegation headed by the State Minister and Chairman of the Turkmengaz State Concern Maksat Babayev from October 5 through October 8, Turkmenistan and Iraq signed a memorandum on the supply of Turkmen gas in Baghdad.

The agreement provides for gas supplies from Turkmenistan to Iraq under the swap scheme through Iran.

Thus, the Iraqi side will be ready to receive Turkmenistan's natural gas in the amount of about 10 billion cubic meters annually.

At the same time, during the meeting, the parties also discussed various aspects of future joint activities in the gas industry, including legal, commercial, financial and organizational conditions.

Meanwhile, the gas sector of Turkmenistan, which has huge reserves of natural gas, plays a key role in the country's economy, with active exports to China, Iran and Russia through various gas pipelines, providing substantial revenues for the budget and geopolitical importance.