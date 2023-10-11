Iraq Keen To Import Gas From Turkmenistan - Projected Volume Revealed

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, October 11. Iraq has
expressed interest in annual swap supplies of Turkmen gas through
Iran in the amount of 10 billion cubic meters, Trend reports.
During the working visit of the delegation headed by the State
Minister and Chairman of the Turkmengaz State Concern Maksat
Babayev from October 5 through October 8, Turkmenistan and Iraq
signed a memorandum on the supply of Turkmen gas in Baghdad.
The agreement provides for gas supplies from Turkmenistan to
Iraq under the swap scheme through Iran.
Thus, the Iraqi side will be ready to receive Turkmenistan's
natural gas in the amount of about 10 billion cubic meters
annually.
At the same time, during the meeting, the parties also discussed
various aspects of future joint activities in the gas industry,
including legal, commercial, financial and organizational
conditions.
Meanwhile, the gas sector of Turkmenistan, which has huge
reserves of natural gas, plays a key role in the country's economy,
with active exports to China, Iran and Russia through various gas
pipelines, providing substantial revenues for the budget and
geopolitical importance.
