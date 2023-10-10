Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council Signs Mou With Takalam Platform

(MENAFN- Mid-East)

To enhance the role of women in driving sustainable development in Abu Dhabi and in line with World Mental Health Day 2023.

The Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council (ADBWC), an affiliate of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI), has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Takalam, which specialises in providing consultations that support mental health. The MoU comes in line with the Council's vision for advancing the role of women in the private sector and enhancing their contribution to driving sustainable development in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The MoU was signed by Fatima Helal Al Blooshi, Director of ADBWC, and Khawla Hammad, Founder and CEO of Takalam, during an official ceremony. The ceremony was attended by Inas Shashieh, Cofounder and COO of Takalam, along with a number of Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council members, and representatives from both sides.

The MoU aims to enhance cooperation and coordination between the two sides to introduce members of the Council to Takalam's services and encourage them to leverage these services. Members of the Council will also benefit from a 15% discount on all the platform's services. In addition, the two parties will organise events including seminars and awareness workshops targeted to female entrepreneurs.

On this occasion, Al Blooshi, Director of the ADBWC said:“We, at the ADBWC, recognise the impact of mental stability on an individual's quality of life, as it cultivates productivity and efficiency, and contributes to driving sustainable development. Therefore, we are pleased to cooperate with Takalam, which provides mental healthcare and creates a positive social impact to benefit the society. This comes in line with our commitment to enhance women's capabilities, develop their skills, enable them to be an active member in the society, and contribute to the country's sustainable economic development.”

For her part, Ms. Hammad, Founder and CEO of the Takalam, said:“Empowering businesswomen begins with nurturing their mental well-being. A strong mind leads to confident decisions, resilience in the face of challenges, and innovative strategies that drive success. We take pride in our collaboration with ADBWC, viewing it as the beginning of many initiatives through which we aim to create a positive and lasting impact.”

Takalam is a multi-award-winning platform for counselling and psychological care. The platform seeks to give individuals and institutions the ability to directly access professional counsellors through a special digital experience that meets their needs, using video, audio, and text communication technologies.