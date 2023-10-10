Meteorological Department Alerts Provinces To Dengue Threat In Winter

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) The Meteorological Department has issued a crucial warning to the health departments of all provinces, including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, regarding the looming threat of dengue fever in the winter months. In light of these concerns, the relevant institutions have been directed to take preemptive measures for dengue prevention.

In a letter addressed to all health departments, the Meteorological Department has emphasized the risk of the dengue virus spreading in major cities across the country, including Peshawar, for a duration of three months, extending until December 5. Over the past decade, dengue fever has firmly established itself and adversely affected the health of a significant portion of the population. The period post-monsoon, specifically from September 20 to December 5, is notorious for a surge in dengue cases.

The letter highlights that dengue outbreaks typically occur when temperatures range between 26 and 29 degrees Celsius, along with specific humidity levels. The most active period for dengue transmission is within two hours after sunrise and two hours before sunset. Moreover, breeding activity diminishes when the temperature drops below 16 degrees Celsius at sunset.

Based on these analyses, given the conducive environment for dengue starting from mid-September, it is anticipated that the virus may spread in October, with its effects persisting until December. Consequently, all stakeholders are strongly advised to take proactive measures to prevent dengue outbreaks within their districts.

The letter further mentions other major cities of Pakistan, including Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Hyderabad, Faisalabad, Sialkot, Larkana, and Multan, expressing concerns of potential dengue virus spread from October to December in areas previously affected by monsoon rains. Precautionary measures are strongly recommended.

Dr. Ikramullah Khan, the focal person for dengue diseases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, emphasized that the dengue mosquito tends to be more active in cold weather. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the months of October and November are considered high-risk periods for dengue virus transmission. The Health Department initiates a comprehensive series of preventive measures starting as early as January each year.

These measures involve collaborative efforts among various departments, including the Health Department, WSSP, Awqaf Department, district administrations, town administrations, and other related institutions, to address standing water throughout the year or wherever the need arises. Continuous spraying and other protective measures are undertaken, accompanied by ongoing public awareness campaigns.

Dr. Ikramullah Khan further emphasized that, following August, activities by relevant institutions are intensified to combat dengue. Comprehensive measures have been put in place for the upcoming winter season. Notably, during the first nine to ten months of the previous year, over 12,000 dengue cases were reported, whereas this year, due to successful strategies, only 448 cases have been reported.

The people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have played an instrumental role in supporting the health department's efforts to prevent dengue cases and outbreaks, but continued cooperation is essential to completely eradicate the dengue virus. Dengue breeds in clean water, and individuals are urged to eliminate any stagnant water inside or outside their homes by adding soil.

Dr. Ikramullah further advised that clean water should be covered for household use. For personal protection, individuals should ensure proper clothing coverage and use mosquito nets whenever possible. The health department remains committed to assisting the public with medicines and other necessities wherever required.

