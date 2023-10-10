(MENAFN) The Russian Foreign Ministry has called attention to the recent admission made by Ukraine's military intelligence chief, Kirill Budanov, regarding three failed amphibious commando raids targeted at the city hosting the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant. This revelation, according to Moscow, should serve as a crucial wake-up call for both the United Nations and citizens of NATO member states. Budanov and his subordinates detailed the attempts conducted by Ukraine's military intelligence agency GUR in an interview with Ukrainian media, underscoring the significance of these thwarted operations.



Maria Zakharova, a spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry, emphasized the importance of the admission, particularly in dispelling what she referred to as a "hypnotic trance" that citizens in NATO states might have been led into. She noted that governments had conveyed a narrative about Russia creating nuclear threats, which this revelation now challenges. Zakharova's statement highlights the need for informed and discerning public discourse regarding geopolitical tensions and security concerns.



Furthermore, Zakharova called for a response from the United Nations, expressing dissatisfaction with what she perceived as a prolonged period of uncertainty surrounding the direction from which the nuclear facility faced potential threats. This call to action underscores the urgency of addressing critical security matters in a transparent and accountable manner.



The revelation of the commando raids on Energodar, where the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant is located, carries significant implications for regional and international security. The admission prompts a reevaluation of prevailing narratives and emphasizes the need for responsible communication and policy-making in matters of nuclear safety and geopolitical tensions. The global community, as well as international organizations like the United Nations, play a crucial role in fostering an environment of transparency and trust in addressing such sensitive issues.



