Moh, Canada's University Health Network Discuss Joint Work In Patient Care

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 10 (KUNA) -- Assistant Undersecretary for External Health Services Affairs at the Ministry of Health (MoH) Dr. Hisham Kelendar discussed with the Board of Directors of the University Health Network (UNH) in Toronto, Canada, various areas of cooperation in patient care and investment in the Kuwaiti health care sector.

The ministry said in a press statement on Tuesday that the visit included discussing international medical expertise in Kuwait and raising the efficiency of local workforce through joint training with major international health institutions.

UHN affiliated with the University of Toronto is the largest health research organization in Canada and is a network of research and teaching hospitals that was chosen as the best research hospital in Canada during the period from 2015-22, it explained.

UHN encompasses three main hospitals: Toronto General Hospital, Toronto Western Hospital, Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, in addition to the Toronto Rehabilitation Institute and the Michener Institute, it added.

Kelendar also represented the ministry at the Canadian-Kuwait Business Summit in collaboration with the Canadian Embassy and Kuwait Chamber of Commerce, and participated in a panel discussion as a speaker on opportunities for cooperation and investment in the Kuwaiti health sector, it pointed out. (end)

