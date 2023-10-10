Earthquake in Afghanistan claims thousands of lives

(MENAFN) A powerful earthquake that struck Afghanistan on Saturday has left a trail of destruction, with the death toll now nearing 2,500, according to reports from the news agency. Over 9,200 individuals have been reported as injured, painting a grim picture of the catastrophe's impact.



The Zanda Jan district of Herat has suffered particularly grievously, with 13 villages completely obliterated by the seismic force. Tragically, numerous victims remain trapped beneath the debris, awaiting rescue.



In response to the disaster, Afghan national and provincial authorities have mobilized approximately a dozen search and rescue teams to aid those affected. However, a shortage of essential equipment has compelled both local residents and emergency responders to laboriously dig through the wreckage using only their bare hands, highlighting the dire circumstances in which they find themselves.



Arshad Malik, the Afghan director for Save the Children, has expressed profound shock at the magnitude of the devastation. Malik emphasized that the numbers of those impacted are deeply distressing and grimly predicted that they will continue to rise as rescuers struggle to reach people still trapped in the ruins of their homes in Herat. He urgently appealed for a significant injection of funds from the international community to support the relief efforts in this time of crisis.



