Japan Innovation Party Removes Lawmaker Over Unannounced Russia Trip

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A Japanese opposition party decided Tuesday to remove a lawmaker who has long championed close ties with Moscow for visiting Russia this month without giving prior notice.

This is reported by Kyodo , according to Ukrinform.

Senior members of the Japan Innovation Party decided on the removal of Muneo Suzuki at their meeting amid calls for strict disciplinary action, after a Russia media report showed Suzuki saying he has "100 percent confidence" in Russia winning the war against Ukraine during his trip from Oct. 1.

The party emphasized that all members are obliged to inform the party about any official overseas trip. In fact, he was in Moscow privately, but he spoke on behalf of the parliament as the official representative of the country's legislative body.

Ukraine,start negotiations on bilateral agreement on security guarantees

Suzuki, a veteran of Japanese politics with more than 40 years of experience in parliament, is currently perhaps the only pro-Russian lawmaker.

Suzuki's made the visit despite a Japanese government's advisory urging its nationals, including legislators, to avoid traveling to Russia 'regardless of' the purpose of their visit.

As reported, Japan condemned the unannounced visit to Moscow by one of its MPs.

joins restoration of Ukrainian agricultur

Muneo Suzuki, a member of Japan's opposition Innovation Party, met with Rudenko during the first known visit of a Japanese lawmaker to Russia since the beginning of its invasion of Ukraine in February last year.