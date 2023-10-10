Iran, Belarus strengthen economic cooperation with new MOU

(MENAFN) Iran and Belarus have solidified their economic cooperation by signing a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on Monday. This significant agreement was sealed at the conclusion of the 16th meeting of the Iran-Belarus Joint Economic Committee, held in Tehran. The signing ceremony saw the participation of Iranian Minister of Industry, Mining, and Trade Abbas Ali-Abadi and Belarussian Minister of Industry Rogozhnik Alexander Nikolaevich.



During the meeting, high-ranking officials from both Iran and Belarus engaged in extensive discussions aimed at enhancing their collaboration across various economic and trade sectors. Among the key areas of focus were the expansion of trade, encompassing the import and export of agricultural products, mining machinery, public transportation, pharmaceuticals, medical equipment, and petrochemicals.



Mehdi Zeyghami, the head of Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO), also played a pivotal role in the discussions, emphasizing the commitment of both nations to advancing their economic ties.



This milestone achievement builds upon the comprehensive cooperation roadmap and seven previous memorandums of understanding signed between Iran and Belarus in March. The strengthening of economic collaboration between these two nations reflects their dedication to fostering mutually beneficial relationships and promoting economic growth.

