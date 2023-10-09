Kazakhstan, Iran Eye To Boost Trade Turnover Almost Sixfold

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 10. Kazakhstan and
Iran plan to increase trade turnover between the countries to $3
billion, said Minister of National Economy Alibek Kuantyrov during
a meeting with the Ambassador of Iran to Kazakhstan, Jowkar Ali
Akbar, Trend reports.
The parties emphasized the need to take measures aimed at
enhancing bilateral trade and economic cooperation.
"Iran is one of Kazakhstan's strategic partners. Our countries
face a task set by the leaders of the two states to bring trade
turnover between Kazakhstan and Iran to $3 billion," Kuantyrov
said.
In turn, the ambassador invited the minister to take part in the
Caspian Economic Forum, which is planned to be held in the near
future in Tehran.
During the forum, it is planned to discuss key issues of
multilateral cooperation between the Caspian states, including
economics, finance, energy, transport, etc.
"Strengthening cooperation with Kazakhstan is one of the main
priorities of the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran. Our
countries have enormous potential to take trade and economic
cooperation to a new level," he added.
In 2022, bilateral trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Iran
amounted to $521.4 million, which is 18.3 percent higher than in
2021.
Kazakhstan's exports to Iran during this period amounted to $310
million, and imports from Iran to Kazakhstan amounted to $212
million.
From January through June of this year, trade turnover between
the countries amounted to $215.1 million.
