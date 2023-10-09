New Facility At Al-Faw To Process Iraq's Gas Imports

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

Prime Minister Mohammed Shiaa Al-Sudani chaired a meeting on Sunday evening to discuss diversifying gas sources for power stations in Iraq.

During the meeting, the delegation's report on their recent visit to Qatar was discussed, led by the Deputy Minister of Electricity.

The meeting concluded with an agreement to establish a fixed system for processing imported gas at Faw Port, to be executed by the Ministry of Oil within the federal budget.

Prime Minister Al-Sudani directed further discussions with the Italian consultant regarding the project's location within the port area.

(Source: Media Office of the Prime Minister)