Azerbaijani FM Off To ECO Council Of Ministers Meeting

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 9. The 27th
meeting of the Council of Ministers of the Economic Cooperation
Organization (ECO) will be held in the city of Shusha under the
chairmanship of Azerbaijan on October 10, the Ministry of Foreign
Affairs of Azerbaijan told Trend.
The event will be attended by Azerbaijani Foreign
Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.
Bilateral meetings of the foreign minister are planned
within the framework of the event with foreign officials, as well
as participation in a press conference.
The 26th meeting of the Council of Ministers of the
Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) was held in Tashkent,
Uzbekistan.
The Council of Ministers (COM) is the highest policy
and decision-making body of the ECO. It comprises the Ministers of
Foreign Affairs of the Member States who meet in regular, informal,
and extraordinary sessions. The Council of Ministers may, if deemed
necessary, propose the convening of meetings of other ministers in
the formulation of plans and projects in their respective fields
through sectoral or joint ministerial meetings.
