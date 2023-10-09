Azerbaijani FM Off To ECO Council Of Ministers Meeting

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 9. The 27th meeting of the Council of Ministers of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) will be held in the city of Shusha under the chairmanship of Azerbaijan on October 10, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan told Trend.

The event will be attended by Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

Bilateral meetings of the foreign minister are planned within the framework of the event with foreign officials, as well as participation in a press conference.

The 26th meeting of the Council of Ministers of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) was held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

The Council of Ministers (COM) is the highest policy and decision-making body of the ECO. It comprises the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Member States who meet in regular, informal, and extraordinary sessions. The Council of Ministers may, if deemed necessary, propose the convening of meetings of other ministers in the formulation of plans and projects in their respective fields through sectoral or joint ministerial meetings.