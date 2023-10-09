Md Nazrul Islam Joins Radisson Blu Dhaka As DSM

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Dhaka: Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden announced the appointment of Md Nazrul Islam as the new Director of Sales and Marketing effective October 1, 2023.

Md Nazrul Islam began his career working at Hotel De Castle in April 2000 as a Front Office Supervisor. He also worked at Royal Park in different roles as Front Office Supervisor, Sales Executive, Assistant Manager and Sales and Marketing Manager till 2007.

In between, he worked as a Senior Training Coordinator at Educity Bangladesh (vocational training institute of hotel and catering) from August 2005 to March 2006.

Later, he joined the then Dhaka Sheraton and Ruposhi Bangla Hotel in September 2007 and worked there for 5 years till July 2012.

Finally, in July 2015, he joined Intercontinental Dhaka as the Assistant Director of Sales and continued till March 2021.

Due to his immense hard work, dedication and good management skills, he was promoted to the position of Director of Sales at Intercontinental Dhaka.

With over 17 years of vast experience in the hotel industry, Md Nazrul Islam possesses extensive expertise, astute business acumen and innovative ideas in sales and marketing which can contribute immensely to the development and success of the present organization, said Radisson Blu Dhaka in a release.

Md Nazrul Islam completed his Masters of Business Administration (MBA) from Dhaka International University in 2007.

