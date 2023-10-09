IOM Deploys Multiple Mobile Medical Teams To The Herat Earthquake Zone

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The International Organization for Migration (IOM) has announced that it has dispatched three mobile medical teams to the earthquake-affected region of Zendejan District in Herat Province.

The organization states that many families urgently need support after destroying their homes.

On Sunday, the IOM office in Afghanistan reported on its social media account that four ambulances and several doctors and health counsellors had been stationed at the local hospital in the earthquake-hit area.

On Saturday, a 6.3 magnitude earthquake struck northwestern Afghanistan, with Zendejan District in Herat Province being the quake's epicentre.

A recent report reveals a devastating death toll of 2,060 people and 900 injuries resulting from a powerful earthquake in Herat. With a magnitude of 6.3, this catastrophic event struck on a Saturday morning, its epicentre located 40 kilometres northwest of Herat city.

The casualty figures continue to rise in the aftermath of the earthquake. The head of Herat Province's Ministry of Information and Culture, Abdulwahid Ryan, disclosed that nearly 3,000 people have been affected. Taliban spokesperson Bilal Karimi reported over 1,000 deaths and numerous injuries.

As confirmed by the Afghan Red Crescent Society, the earthquake has wreaked havoc on 12 villages in Herat province, including Zinda Jan and Ghoryan. Survivors are frustrated with the insufficient relief efforts and urgently call for support to rebuild their lives and communities. Additionally, experts warn of potential aftershocks, highlighting the need for vigilance in western Afghanistan.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Linkedin Email Print Tumblr Telegram