Clashes erupt in West Bank among Palestinian demonstrators, Israeli forces

(MENAFN) Clashes erupted in various parts of the occupied West Bank on Sunday between Palestinian demonstrators and Israeli forces, who resorted to using live ammunition to disperse the crowds.



This latest episode unfolded as Palestinians organized protests to condemn Israeli attacks on Gaza, as reported by a news agency's correspondent on the scene.



The Israeli military dispersed a demonstration near the city of Ramallah by employing live rounds, rubber-coated bullets, and tear gas.



Another protest took place in the Bab al-Zawiya area in the city of Hebron, where confrontations occurred between the Israeli army and Palestinian demonstrators.



On Sunday, Palestinians mourned the loss of six individuals who had been killed by Israeli forces across the West Bank on Saturday.



The preceding day, Hamas initiated Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, citing it as a surprise attack on Israel in response to the incursion into the Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem and heightened settler violence. Hamas claimed to have launched rockets and taken several Israelis into custody.



In response, the Israeli army launched Operation Swords of Iron against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

