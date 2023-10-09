Gerald R Ford Is Coming To Israel-Hamas Warzone

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The United States has deployed the advanced USS Gerald R Ford carrier strike group to the Eastern Mediterranean in response to Hamas' attack on Israel.



At least four American citizens lost their lives in these attacks, while seven others remain unaccounted for. The conflict has already claimed the lives of over 1000 people.

The USS Gerald R Ford stands as the US Navy's newest and most technologically advanced aircraft carrier, with a crew of 5,000 sailors.

The US is dispatching the cruiser USS Normandy, along with the destroyers USS Thomas Hudner, USS Ramage, USS Carney, and USS Roosevelt.

The Ford boasts the capacity to house various aircraft, including the F-35C Lightning II, F/A-18E/F Super Hornets, E-2D Hawkeyes, and more.

Equipped with cutting-edge weaponry and formidable defences, the carrier is well-prepared to counter contemporary threats.

Hamas has warned the United States regarding the carrier's presence, calling upon the Joe Biden administration to consider the repercussions of this decision.