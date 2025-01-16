UN Secretary-General Hails Qatar's Efforts To Reach Ceasefire Agreement In Gaza

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

New York: HE Secretary-General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres commended the dedicated mediation efforts undertaken by the State of Qatar in cooperation with the Arab Republic of Egypt and the United States of America, which resulted in the two parties to the conflict in Gaza reaching an agreement to exchange hostages and prisoners and to return to sustainable calm, which ultimately achieves a permanent ceasefire between the two parties.

In a statement, His Excellency stressed that the United Nations is ready to support the implementation of the agreement and expand the scope of delivering humanitarian relief to the countless numbers of Palestinians in Gaza.

"It is imperative that this ceasefire removes the significant security and political obstacles to delivering aid across Gaza so that we can support a major increase in urgent lifesaving humanitarian support," he said

His Excellency urged the international community to support all efforts aimed at achieving broader goals, including preserving the unity and integrity of the occupied Palestinian territories to achieve lasting peace and stability, stressing the importance of ending the occupation and achieving a two-state solution through negotiations in line with international law, relevant UN resolutions, and previous agreements.