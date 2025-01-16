Spanish Police Arrest 7, Seize 1,100 Kg Of Cocaine In Joint Operation
1/16/2025 6:48:19 PM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
AFP
Madrid: Spanish national Police have arrested seven individuals and seized 1,100 kg of cocaine in a joint anti-drug operation, the Interior Ministry announced on Thursday.
The operation, conducted in collaboration with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Portuguese Judicial Police, and French Customs, culminated in arrests as suspects unloaded cocaine in Vilanova de Arousa, a town in northwestern Spain's Pontevedra province.
In addition to the drugs, authorities confiscated a 12-meter motorboat with three 450-horsepower engines, a gun, two vehicles, and communication equipment.
The investigation began in November 2024, focusing on uncovering the smuggling gang's plans and transport methods. The gang used the high-powered motorboat to retrieve the cocaine from a drop-off point in the Atlantic Ocean.
Police timed their raid to intercept the boat "at the exact moment it was unloading." Simultaneously, a coordinated land operation led to the arrest of three more suspects as they prepared to load and transport the cocaine using two vehicles.
The Interior Ministry described the operation as "ongoing," suggesting that further arrests may follow.
