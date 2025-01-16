British Foreign Secretary Calls For Full Implementation Of Gaza Ceasefire Deal Phases

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

London: British Foreign Secretary David Lammy emphasized the need for the full implementation of all phases of the Gaza ceasefire agreement, reaffirming the UK's commitment to deploying all possible efforts to secure lasting peace and stability in the Middle East.

In a remarks today, Lammy underscored the importance of progressing to the second and third phases of the agreement to ensure a comprehensive and enduring ceasefire. He highlighted the UK's intention to play a pivotal role in humanitarian initiatives and in facilitating reconstruction efforts in Gaza, ultimately aiming for a two-state solution that fosters broader peace between the Palestinian and Israeli sides.

Lammy announced that the UK has allocated GBP 100 million in taxpayer funds to support Gaza, stressing the urgent need for the immediate and unhindered entry of humanitarian aid into the region.

The ceasefire agreement, brokered through joint mediation efforts by the State of Qatar in collaboration with Egypt and the United States, marks a significant diplomatic achievement. The accord, reached between the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) and Israel, includes provisions for a cessation of hostilities in the Gaza Strip and the exchange of prisoners and detainees. The agreement is set to take effect on Sunday.