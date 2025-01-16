Hamas Warns Continuing Israeli 'Aggression' Endangers Hostages
Gaza Strip, Palestinian Territories: Hamas's armed wing warned on Thursday that Israel's continuing air strikes and shelling in Gaza, despite the announcement of a ceasefire deal, endangered hostages who are to be freed under the agreement.
"Any aggression and shelling at this stage by the enemy could turn the freedom of a prisoner into a tragedy," the Ezzedine Al-Qassam Brigades said on Telegram.
