SALVIA Official Launch At The Amphitheatre Of San Pedro De Alcantara Costa Del Sol

SAN PEDRO, MARBELLA, MALAGA, SPAIN, October 9, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- On the evening of October 5th, a new pinnacle of luxury living was launched at the Amphitheatre of San Pedro de Alcantara, Marbella.SALVIA , a residential development, was presented by the developer Grupo ABU and NVOGA to the Real Estate community in Marbella and Costa del Sol.With a total investment of around 85 million euros, this new acquisition adds to other recent land acquisitions for Grupo ABU on the Costa del Sol: Malaga, Marbella, El Higueron and Torremolinos.The development will be setting a new benchmark in coastal living. With 97 meticulously designed apartments and penthouses ranging from 2 to 4 bedrooms, spanning up to 195 square meters and terrasse up to 187 square meters, SALVIA promises a lifestyle of unparalleled sophistication and comfort only a few steps from the beach of San Pedro de AlcantaraCoastal Living in a new waySALVIA showcases modern elegance by seamlessly blending architectural brilliance with comfort. It offers spacious residences and innovative amenities such as a cutting-edge co-working area, a fully equipped gym, an indoor heated pool, and EV Charging Points, redefining convenience and luxury for residents and providing a holistic living experience.Plexo Properties: Pioneering Lifestyle-Oriented DevelopmentsMikael Hansen, CEO of Plexo Properties, an agency dedicated to assisting investors and homebuyers with their real estate needs in Costa del Sol, shared insights into SALVIA and similar projects. "SALVIA is a testament to our commitment to delivering exceptional living spaces," stated Hansen. "It's not just a residence; it's a lifestyle crafted for those who appreciate the finer things in life." SALVIA is part of a series of pioneering projects sold by Plexo Properties, including Soleia Living in El Chaparral , ELYSEA Suites in Mijas , and Marina Golden Bay in Benalmadena. Each development shares a common focus: blending luxurious living with lifestyle-enhancing facilities.Explore SALVIAVisit our website to learn more about SALVIA and other exclusive developments by Plexo Properties.Plexo Properties,Mikael HansenCalle Candilera de La Torre 3 29650 Mijas Costa, MalagaAbout Plexo PropertiesPlexo Properties is a Real Estate company dedicated to helping buyers, sellers and Investors redefine modern living. With a focus on innovation, sustainability, and customer satisfaction, Plexo Properties creates exceptional value that meets the evolving needs of its clients.

