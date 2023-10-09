Adalta Completes Enrolment For AD-214 Fibrosis Safety Trial

AdAlta Ltd (ASX:1AD) CEO Dr Tim Oldham tells Proactive the company has wrapped up the enrolment of healthy volunteers for its AD-214 Phase 1 extension study, and early indications are that it is well tolerated. The aim of the trial is to evaluate the safety of AD-214, the company's flagship candidate for treating fibrotic diseases including Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis.

Oldham said:“We are grateful to all the volunteers that have participated in this Phase 1 extension study.

“The data being generated continues to show that AD-214 is well tolerated and is also helping to inform dosing regimens and the broader protocol for our coming Phase 2 study for AD-214.”

