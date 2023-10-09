Adalta Completes Enrolment For AD-214 Fibrosis Safety Trial

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--
AdAlta Ltd (ASX:1AD) CEO Dr Tim Oldham tells Proactive the company has wrapped up the enrolment of healthy volunteers for its AD-214 Phase 1 extension study, and early indications are that it is well tolerated. The aim of the trial is to evaluate the safety of AD-214, the company's flagship candidate for treating fibrotic diseases including Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis.
Oldham said:“We are grateful to all the volunteers that have participated in this Phase 1 extension study.
“The data being generated continues to show that AD-214 is well tolerated and is also helping to inform dosing regimens and the broader protocol for our coming Phase 2 study for AD-214.” Contact Details
Proactive Investors
Jonathan Jackson
+61 413 713 744
View source version on newsdirect
MENAFN09102023005728012573ID1107210779
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.