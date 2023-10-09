Qatar Tourism Collaborates With Lekhwiya To Offer Sporting Experiences For Staff

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Tourism has teamed up with the Internal Security Forces (Lekhwiya) to provide two unique sports experiences to its employees.

The activities took place at Lekhwiya's Internal Security Force (ISF) camp in Duhail, in the presence of Saad Bin Ali Al Kharji, Deputy Chairperson of Qatar Tourism.

Qatar Tourism's employees were guided by skilled professionals at the state-of-the-art Wind Tunnel facility, allowing them to experience an incredible indoor skydiving adventure. Staff also had had the opportunity to hone their precision skills at Lekhwiya's cutting-edge shooting range.

Skydiving enthusiasts can practice their skills at the Internal Security Forces camp of Lekhwiya in Duhail, which is open to the public from 4pm to 8pm on Sunday to Monday. In addition, visitors can sharpen their shooting skills at the same camp from Monday to Wednesday, from 4pm to 8pm, meanwhile, Tuesday is for women only.

To book an appointment, visit the social media accounts of the Internal Security Forces of Khoya for more details.