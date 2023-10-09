HMC Hosts Fourth Annual Qatar Rheumatology Conference

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Hamad Medical Corporation's (HMC) Rheumatology Department hosted the fourth annual Qatar Rheumatology Conference, recently at the Le Royal Meridien Doha Hotel.

This year's conference focused on different types of arthritis, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, and spondyloarthritis, among other joint inflammatory conditions. The conference included lectures and various discussion sessions on rheumatic diseases, as well as workshops for physicians on the use of clinical imaging in the diagnosis of axial spondyloarthritis.

Present at the conference opening ceremony were Dr. Abdullah Al Ansari, HMC's Chief Medical Officer; Dr. Ahmed Al Mohammed, HMC's Deputy Chief for Medical Services; and Hassan Al Hail, HMC's Chief Communications Officer.

Dr. Samar Al Emadi, Head of the Rheumatology Department at HMC and Chairperson of Qatar Rheumatology Conference said:“Hamad Medical Corporation is committed to providing the best treatments available that have been developed based on scientific research and have proven to be effective and safe for patients. These medications and treatments have effectively helped us in treating rheumatic diseases and preventing complications, significantly improving the lives of rheumatology patients.

“Considering the success of our previous conferences and the efforts put into preparing for this year's conference, we have achieved exceptional success in terms of organization and the scientific content presented. The discussion of important topics related to arthritis contributes to enriching the knowledge and scientific expertise of our physicians at HMC. Hosting this conference is also an opportunity to introduce participants from other countries to our medical capabilities and exceptional healthcare standards in Qatar.”

Dr. Karima Becetti, Rheumatology Consultant at HMC and Deputy Conference Deputy Chairperson, emphasised the importance of holding this conference, as medical conferences effectively contribute to improving healthcare quality and enhancing the competence of HMC's medical staff.