Azerbaijan Envisages Development In Region From Viewpoint Of Georgia, Armenia Triad

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Elnur Enveroglu Read more
Day by day dynamically developing processes in the region create
conditions for new priorities and realities. This reality also
means potential opportunities for the strengthening and further
development of the South Caucasus states. President Ilham Aliyev's
working visit to Georgia was a step taken to further strengthen the
beneficial cooperation between the two countries and ensure its
future.
Today, the most important thing in the Caucasus region is to
ensure peace. The South Caucasus, which used to be the area of
interest of foreign countries due to the continuation of conflicts,
today is based more on intra-regional joint decisions in the
resolution of those conflicts. It is no coincidence that Azerbaijan
and Georgia, as two independent states, suffered from a similar
conflict. The fact that Azerbaijan's territories were occupied for
30 years and wasted time at the negotiating table as a result of
the intervention of foreign forces in resolving the conflict for a
long time is an example for moving towards future prospects.
During the meeting with the Prime Minister of Georgia, Irakli
Garibashvili, the head of state spoke about ensuring peace and
security in the region. Yes, as the President emphasized,
Azerbaijan took decisive steps to restore its territorial integrity
three years ago. But war is not the solution to all problems.
Because in such a period, there is a greater need for more
solidarity and consensus.
“The time has come to establish peace in the South Caucasus. As
the Prime Minister has mentioned, we have always supported and
continue to support each other's territorial integrity and
sovereignty. In all international organizations, we support and
stand by each other in these and other issues that reflect the
interests of our peoples. The territorial integrity of countries is
a fundamental principle of international law, and violation of
territorial integrity is unacceptable. Azerbaijan's position on
this issue is unequivocal.”
The Azerbaijani President said these words while making press
statements, and he also pointed out that the prolongation of the
occupation and condition of conflict is not beneficial to any state
of the region. Indeed, the conflict for a long time did not bring
success to the neighboring state of Armenia, on the contrary, it
prevented it from participating in many large-scale projects.
Azerbaijan really intends to support the development of Armenia as
a regional state even today. Because joint development and progress
mean the future security of the South Caucasus, as well as the
prevention of interference by foreign forces.
“Now we must work hard on the peace treaty to be signed between
Armenia and Azerbaijan. If we succeed in that, and I hope we will,
then a completely new political situation will emerge in the South
Caucasus. South Caucasus countries can start cooperating in a
trilateral format. Our cooperation in many fields can be very
successful: transport, energy security, trade, mutual investment –
all these are possible,” the President said.”
Now is the time for all targets to step forward and join the
Middle Corridor project that will connect the world. Azerbaijan,
with its economic potential, is the most profitable partner in this
project and strives to fulfill an important mission not only in the
region but also as a joint collaborator between East and West. Over
the past 30 years, Georgia has been Azerbaijan's closest partner in
a number of large projects, including oil and gas projects. Today,
Azerbaijan intends to continue this cooperation in a broader
form.
“There is also an unequivocal agenda for the deepening of
cooperation. We are happy to participate in the creation of new
infrastructure projects in Georgia. Today we exchanged views on the
construction of Anaklia port. As you know, Azerbaijan has Kulevi
port on the Black Sea coast of Georgia, and the expansion of that
port will certainly strengthen our cooperation. Of course,
increasing the carrying capacity of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway
by more than five times and the launch of it in the near future
will certainly serve to strengthen the Middle Corridor,” the
President emphasized in his press statements.
In addition, Azerbaijan is about to start cooperation with
European countries in the field of Green Energy. Real steps are
already being taken for this. This project also creates great
opportunities for the successful continuation of the Green Energy
Corridor and closer cooperation with Georgia.
It is significant to note that Azerbaijan, Georgia, Hungary, and
Romania have reached an agreement to push ahead with a project to
generate green energy from renewable sources in Azerbaijan and to
export the power to Europe via a subsea cable under the Black
Sea.
Having been named the Caspian Sea-European Union Green Energy
Corridor, the project aims to transfer 1000 megawatts of energy
through a 1,200 km cable under the Black Sea.
Meeting in the Romanian capital, Bucharest, on July 25,
officials from the four countries signed a memorandum of
understanding to establish a joint venture between their national
electricity grid operators in order to coordinate activities and
proceed with the project.
Thus, the visit of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to
Georgia revealed the priorities in two directions: firstly, the
tripartite cooperation of the regional states for peace and
secondly, sustainable development in the region in all spheres.
This is Azerbaijan's next step for peace and security and the only
optimal way out that will ensure Armenia's involvement in these
giant projects. At the same time, this cooperation is a common
communication route from east to west, as well as from north to
south, which is the backbone of a strong economy.
MENAFN09102023000195011045ID1107209904
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.