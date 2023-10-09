Azerbaijan Envisages Development In Region From Viewpoint Of Georgia, Armenia Triad

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Day by day dynamically developing processes in the region create conditions for new priorities and realities. This reality also means potential opportunities for the strengthening and further development of the South Caucasus states. President Ilham Aliyev's working visit to Georgia was a step taken to further strengthen the beneficial cooperation between the two countries and ensure its future.

Today, the most important thing in the Caucasus region is to ensure peace. The South Caucasus, which used to be the area of interest of foreign countries due to the continuation of conflicts, today is based more on intra-regional joint decisions in the resolution of those conflicts. It is no coincidence that Azerbaijan and Georgia, as two independent states, suffered from a similar conflict. The fact that Azerbaijan's territories were occupied for 30 years and wasted time at the negotiating table as a result of the intervention of foreign forces in resolving the conflict for a long time is an example for moving towards future prospects.

During the meeting with the Prime Minister of Georgia, Irakli Garibashvili, the head of state spoke about ensuring peace and security in the region. Yes, as the President emphasized, Azerbaijan took decisive steps to restore its territorial integrity three years ago. But war is not the solution to all problems. Because in such a period, there is a greater need for more solidarity and consensus.

“The time has come to establish peace in the South Caucasus. As the Prime Minister has mentioned, we have always supported and continue to support each other's territorial integrity and sovereignty. In all international organizations, we support and stand by each other in these and other issues that reflect the interests of our peoples. The territorial integrity of countries is a fundamental principle of international law, and violation of territorial integrity is unacceptable. Azerbaijan's position on this issue is unequivocal.”

The Azerbaijani President said these words while making press statements, and he also pointed out that the prolongation of the occupation and condition of conflict is not beneficial to any state of the region. Indeed, the conflict for a long time did not bring success to the neighboring state of Armenia, on the contrary, it prevented it from participating in many large-scale projects. Azerbaijan really intends to support the development of Armenia as a regional state even today. Because joint development and progress mean the future security of the South Caucasus, as well as the prevention of interference by foreign forces.

“Now we must work hard on the peace treaty to be signed between Armenia and Azerbaijan. If we succeed in that, and I hope we will, then a completely new political situation will emerge in the South Caucasus. South Caucasus countries can start cooperating in a trilateral format. Our cooperation in many fields can be very successful: transport, energy security, trade, mutual investment – all these are possible,” the President said.”

Now is the time for all targets to step forward and join the Middle Corridor project that will connect the world. Azerbaijan, with its economic potential, is the most profitable partner in this project and strives to fulfill an important mission not only in the region but also as a joint collaborator between East and West. Over the past 30 years, Georgia has been Azerbaijan's closest partner in a number of large projects, including oil and gas projects. Today, Azerbaijan intends to continue this cooperation in a broader form.

“There is also an unequivocal agenda for the deepening of cooperation. We are happy to participate in the creation of new infrastructure projects in Georgia. Today we exchanged views on the construction of Anaklia port. As you know, Azerbaijan has Kulevi port on the Black Sea coast of Georgia, and the expansion of that port will certainly strengthen our cooperation. Of course, increasing the carrying capacity of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway by more than five times and the launch of it in the near future will certainly serve to strengthen the Middle Corridor,” the President emphasized in his press statements.

In addition, Azerbaijan is about to start cooperation with European countries in the field of Green Energy. Real steps are already being taken for this. This project also creates great opportunities for the successful continuation of the Green Energy Corridor and closer cooperation with Georgia.

It is significant to note that Azerbaijan, Georgia, Hungary, and Romania have reached an agreement to push ahead with a project to generate green energy from renewable sources in Azerbaijan and to export the power to Europe via a subsea cable under the Black Sea.

Having been named the Caspian Sea-European Union Green Energy Corridor, the project aims to transfer 1000 megawatts of energy through a 1,200 km cable under the Black Sea.

Meeting in the Romanian capital, Bucharest, on July 25, officials from the four countries signed a memorandum of understanding to establish a joint venture between their national electricity grid operators in order to coordinate activities and proceed with the project.

Thus, the visit of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to Georgia revealed the priorities in two directions: firstly, the tripartite cooperation of the regional states for peace and secondly, sustainable development in the region in all spheres. This is Azerbaijan's next step for peace and security and the only optimal way out that will ensure Armenia's involvement in these giant projects. At the same time, this cooperation is a common communication route from east to west, as well as from north to south, which is the backbone of a strong economy.