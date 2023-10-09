Trump's Rhetoric Signaling U.S. Retreat From Role Of Global Leader - Pence

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Former Vice President Mike Pence believes GOP's potential picks for the president's post Donald Trump, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswami, and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis would lead the country to retreat from leadership positions in the democratic world.

Pence addressed the issue in an interview with CNN .

Pence commented on the attack Sunday morning on CNN's "State of the Union" when co-host Dana Bash noted that he has criticized "leaders in the Republican Party" for signaling "American retreat as Leader of the Free World" as an influence.

"I also believe this is what happens when we have leading voices like Donald Trump, Vivek Ramaswamy and Ron DeSantis signaling retreat from America's role as leader of the free world. What happened in Ukraine was an unprovoked invasion by Russia. What happened this weekend was an unprovoked invasion by Hamas into Israel and I believe now more than ever, both the debate within the Republican Party and the debate within America is whether or not we're going to once again stand without apology as the leader of the free world, as the arsenal of democracy," Pence told CNN.

"The heartbreaking images coming out of both of these theaters of operations remind us that America is the indispensable leader of the free world and if I'm President of the United States, we'll lead from American strength," Pence noted.

According to Pence, recent events show that America must be the indispensable leader of the free world.

He vowed to have his country lead the world based on its might if he becomes president.

At the same time, Pence sharply criticized the policies pursued by President Joe Biden, as he believes they contributed to the outbreak of current wars.

The withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan has emboldened the enemies of freedom around the world, and now war is raging in Eastern Europe.

“President Joe Biden's kowtowing for the last two and a half years to the mullahs in Iran, lifting sanctions, begging them to get back in the Iran nuclear deal, and then paying $6 billion in a ransom for hostages, I think, set the conditions for this unprecedented terrorist attack by Hamas against Israel,” Pence said.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, in August, the long-term negotiations for the release of American citizens saw progress, and the prisoners were released from behind bars and transferred to house arrest. Last week, the United States announced that, as part of the agreement with Tehran, it would unfreeze $6 billion from seized Iranian accounts, which would be used exclusively for humanitarian needs.