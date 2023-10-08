GCC Climate Officials Meet In Riyadh

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Oct 8 (KUNA) -- The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) ministers tasked with the climate change file held a meeting on Sunday on the sidelines of the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) Climate Week.

In a speech during the meeting, GCC Secretary General Jasem Al-Bedaiwi affirmed GCC countries' determination to continue their efforts to combat climate change and made the COP28 due in the UAE a turning point.

He referred to the final communique issued by the GCC Supreme Council in its 43rd session in 2022 in Riyadh.

The communique stressed the adoption of the basic pillars of energy transition, and the achievements and efforts made by member states in circular economy approach of carbon - emissions reduction, reuse, recycling and removal, he stated.

This was included in the Saudi Green Initiative, the Green Middle East Initiative, and the nationally determined contributions of the GCC countries, he noted.

The meeting discussed some climate issues and related strategies as well as sharing ideas and views in this regard, ensuring security, growth and economic prosperity in the region. (end)

