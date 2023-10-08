Russians Strike Vovchansk In Kharkiv Region, Killing Woman

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A 65-year-old woman was killed in the Russian shelling of Vovchansk, Kharkiv region.

"Russian terrorist attacks again kill civilian residents of Kharkiv region. Today, a 65-year-old woman was killed in the enemy shelling of the town of Vovchansk, Chuhuiv district," Oleh Syniehubov, Head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, posted on Telegram .

As reported, victims of the Russian attack on a cafe in Hroza village in Kharkiv region began to be buried. More than 50 people were killed in the attack.