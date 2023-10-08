241 Invaders Eliminated In Tavria Direction Over Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, Ukrainian troops eliminated 241 Russian servicemen and 21 units of enemy military equipment in Tavria direction.

"In total, Tavria units of missile forces and artillery performed 1,212 fire missions. The enemy lost 241 people, two Russian invaders surrendered. Twenty-one enemy military equipment units were destroyed, including two tanks, eight infantry fighting vehicles, three artillery systems, four UAVs, four vehicles, and one important enemy object," Colonel Oleksandr Shtupun, the spokesman for the joint press center of the Defense Forces of Tavria direction, said during the United News nationwide telethon.

According to him, Russian troops somewhat reduced the activity of aviation and artillery. Over the past 24 hours, the enemy launched 11 airstrikes and 610 artillery strikes. In total, the occupiers conducted 36 combat engagements in the area of responsibility of the Tavria group of troops, that is, the activity of the occupiers increased. In particular, the enemy carried out more than 20 unsuccessful attacks in the areas of Avdiyivka, Pervomayske, Maryinka, Krasnohorivka, and Novomykhaylivka in Donetsk region.

"Also, Ukrainian soldiers repelled about 10 enemy attacks in the areas of Vodiane and Zolota Nyva. We continue the offensive operation in Melitopol direction. There, our soldiers inflict losses on the occupying troops, gain a foothold on the achieved boundaries, conduct demining and reconnaissance for further actions," Shtupun added.