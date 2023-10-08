Five Districts Of Kharkiv Region Shelled In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, October 7, Russian troops shelled five districts of Kharkiv region.

"Over the past day, the Russian occupiers used artillery, mortars and aircraft to shell the settlements of Kharkiv, Bohodukhiv, Chuhuiv, Kupyansk and Izium districts," Oleh Syniehubov, Head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, posted on Facebook .

According to Syniehubov, as a result of a guided aerial bomb attack on the village of Cherneshchyna, Izium district, buildings and property of an agricultural enterprise were damaged.

A private house was damaged in Kindrashivka, Kupyansk district, due to mortar shelling.

As a result of a missile attack on the village of Peresichne in Kharkiv district, the roofs, facades and windows of five multi-story residential buildings were damaged, and a fire broke out. Four cars were damaged. A 64-year-old woman and a 66-year-old man turned to doctors due to an acute stress reaction.

The villages of Petropavlivka, Kyslivka, Kotliarivka of Kupyansk district, the town of Vovchansk and the village of Pletenivka in Chuhuiv district came under enemy fire.

Over the past day, bomb technicians of the State Emergency Service defused 63 explosive objects.