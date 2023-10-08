Stefan Huth discusses new global order, EU's dual role

(MENAFN) Stefan Huth, the editor-in-chief of the German newspaper Junge Welt, has stated during the Valdai Discussion Club in Sochi that we are witnessing the emergence of a new global order marked by significant transformations in international politics and economic interactions.



Huth noted that this shift is accompanied by increased collaboration among countries in the Global South, with African nations actively seeking to redefine their position within this evolving global context.



“In particular, African countries are concerned because they really suffered hundreds of years of colonization, and now they have the chance to sort of set their goals in a new way, find new partners, and establish new terms of trade,” he said.



“And I think that Russia and China are sort of the engine of this process. What we witness in Africa, and sub-Saharan Africa in particular, is quite amazing. A new world order is evolving under our eyes,” Huth continued.



When questioned about the European Union's position within the emerging new global order, Huth responded by stating that “riding on two tracks” From one perspective, “they are trying to take advantage from the situation." Conversely, he asserted that the bloc is still holding onto the traditional Western-dominated sphere and its established financial system.

