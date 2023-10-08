Hotel Indigo Dubai Downtown Collaborates With Renowned Artist, Ellen Sheidlin For A Special Collection

(MENAFN- Mid-East)

Hotel Indigo Dubai Downtown, the first boutique hotel in the UAE, best known for its impressive artwork collection, collaborates with digital artist Ellen Sheidlin, more commonly recognized as @sheidlina and @sheidlinart on social platforms. Furthering its reputation as a creative house for local and international artists, the hotel is set to work with Ellen on a special collection of unique artworks, inspired by the vibrant city of Dubai and the ambience of Hotel Indigo Dubai Downtown.

Ellen's artistic journey has been punctuated by solo exhibitions that have left an indelible mark on the global art scene. Her work has graced prestigious venues, including the Art in Space Dubai, TSH Gallery Florence, Vanilla Gallery Tokyo and ARTMUZA Saint Petersburg. Her artistic journey has now led her to Dubai, a city of contrasts where tradition and innovation co-exist. A hub of creativity, Hotel Indigo Dubai has become a haven for Ellen, where she has found boundless inspiration and looks forward to realizing her artistic vision.

“Art, for me, is more than just a medium of self-expression; it's a profound connection with my inner creative child. It's a journey to liberate myself from conformity and breathe life into my soul. This harmonious blend allows me to craft works that defy boundaries and serve as bridges between worlds. I am so looking forward to working in Dubai at Hotel Indigo and look forward to creating something unique for their beautiful space,” said Ellen Sheidlin.

“Having Ellen Sheidlin with us is like adding another dimension to the creativity which thrums in the foundation of Hotel Indigo Dubai Downtown. Her presence brings joy and inspiration, and we're privileged to be part of her creative journey,” said Laura Eggleton, General Manager Hotel Indigo Dubai Downtown.

The Dubai art market is experiencing rapid growth, positioning itself as a global hub for artistic innovation. Artists are reshaping the local art landscape by embracing the region`s values and traditions. Hotel Indigo Dubai Downtown seamlessly blends art and daily life with its extensive collection featuring works from both Gulf region and international artists.

