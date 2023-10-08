MMEC Mannesmann And Linde Collaborate To Advance The Hydrogen Mobility Revolution In The UAE

(MENAFN- Mid-East)

The CEO of MMEC Mannesmann LLC (MMEC), Eng. Anas Aljuaidi, and Linde, represented by Head of Cluster Middle East and Türkiye, Mr. Steffen Richter, have signed an agreement at ADIPEC 2023 for the supply and operation of a Manual Hydrogen Refuelling Station in Dubai. The event, held under the patronage of His Excellency Mr. Alexander Schoenfelder, the German Ambassador to the UAE, marks the latest collaboration between the two companies in advancing the hydrogen mobility revolution in the UAE.

Last June, MMEC and Linde signed a contract for the supply of a compact Hydrogen Refueling Station (HRS) in Masdar City. The units in Abu Dhabi and Dubai will provide Energy for Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles during the COP28 event, further solidifying the UAE's role as a pioneer in the promotion and commercial use of hydrogen energy.

MMEC Mannesmann LLC is an Emirati technology integrator and EPC Contractor with German origins, tracing its heritage to MMEC Mannesmann GmbH, a global leader in engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) with more than 130 years of experience in executing complex projects in the energy, oil & gas and petrochemical industries. This expertise covers the entire cycle, from early project development, feasibility studies, including hydraulic and case studies, conceptual and basic design, front-end engineering design, to the implementation of turnkey projects. MMEC's objective is to align itself with and support the UAE's Visions 2030 and 2050, becoming a major regional player in energy transformation, sand stabilization, and green hydrogen.