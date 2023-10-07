Guillaume Gevart is producing a new documentary about the most powerful female lawyer in France

(MENAFN- VS Media) At the age of 26, the French producer Guillaume Gevart has embarked on a new project. In the year 2023, he is producing the film "Anne Bouillon: Justice for women !" directed by the young French director Dylan Besseau.



From Yearning Rose to defending women:

Guillaume is well-known for having directed the film "Yearning Rose" in 2019 in just seven days and with an approximate budget of $10,000. It was a self-produced and independent film that he successfully distributed in the United States through a collaboration with Prime Video. In 2021, his film "The Venus Chained," which he directed, received an honorable mention at the prestigious American festival SWIFF 2023, known as the number one festival for educational films. During the same year, he took on the challenge of producing Dylan Besseau's new documentary about Anne Bouillon, the most influential lawyer in France.



Portrait of a committed woman:

Anne Bouillon is the cousin of Bastien Bouillon and the great-niece of the famous Josephine Baker. She has specialized in the defense of women's rights, and her work and reputation have made her an iconic figure in the French legal community. Some have even compared her to the American attorney Gloria Allred. Guillaume was able to assemble his film crew with the support of the Rothschild family. Caroline de Rothschild, in particular, assumed the role of assistant director on this project. The documentary aims to delve into the daily life and perspective of Anne Bouillon regarding the role of women in French society. It also addresses the important issue of domestic and sexual violence that women experience in their lives. The film aims to provide a deeper understanding to a broad audience through a humanistic and hopeful lens.



A captivating music:

To produce this documentary, Guillaume called on his friend Keziah Chamsidini, a music composer in his twenties. Keziah is the son of singer M'toro Chamou, ambassador of Mahorese music. It's through this collaboration that Guillaume intends to highlight the poetic power of this cinematographic work.









