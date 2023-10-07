Forty-Eight Victims Of Attack On Hroza Village Identified

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kharkiv region, 48 victims of the Russian attack on a cafe in Hroza village have been identified, and 79 samples from body fragments remain to be examined.

"Forty-eight people killed in Hroza village have already been identified. Our specialists continue their work, they have already selected and processed DNA samples of sixteen relatives. Another 79 samples from unidentified bodies and fragments of remains are analyzed with ANDE DNA system," Serhii Bolvinov, head of the investigative department of the National Police Department in Kharkiv Region, posted on Facebook .

He emphasized that the Russian missile mutilated people so heavily that forensic scientists and investigators have dozens of fragments of the bodies, all of which are being carefully examined.

As reported, on October 5, Russian troops launched a missile attack on a shop and cafe in the village of Hroza in Kharkiv region, when a funeral repast was held there for a serviceman reburied in his native village. As a result of the strike, 51 people were killed, including son, daughter-in-law and wife of the fallen soldier. One victim died in the hospital. Six more people were injured.

According to law enforcement officials, the Russians hit the cafe with an Iskander-M missile. Its fragments were removed from the scene of the tragedy.

Four people, including two children, are considered missing. They are probably among unidentified body fragments.