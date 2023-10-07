Cartrade Tech's Carwale Absure To Host Mega Used Car Mela In Ahmedabad

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) October 6th, 2023 – CarTrade Tech's CarWale abSure, the tailor-made platform that delivers world-class online-offline shopping experience for used car buyers and sellers, is hosting a 'Mega Used Car Mela' on the 6th -8th, of the October, 2023 at Carecay Pvt Ltd in Vastral, Ahmedabad



This three-day extravaganza will promise an unparalleled automotive experience, featuring an impressive collection of meticulously curated certified pre-owned cars. Enthusiastic attendees will have the opportunity to explore a wide range of vehicles from renowned brands such as Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Honda, Toyota, Tata, Skoda, Mahindra, Mercedes, and many more. One of the major highlights of the Mega Used Car Mela will be the exclusive 'Spot Finance' option with no processing fees, providing a hassle-free way for buyers to drive home their dream cars.



As a demonstration of the burgeoning demand within the pre-owned automobile sector, CarWale has observed a remarkable upswing in online traffic related to used vehicles in Ahmedabad during recent years. Moreover, in the last three years the city has seen a tremendous rise in web traffic for used cars from 2020 onwards, reflecting a 38% increase in the last three years.



Additionally, consumers have shown a strong preference for vehicles from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Honda, Toyota, and Tata, making these brands the top choices. Among specific models, consumer interest is predominantly directed toward the Honda City, Hyundai Grand i10, Maruti Suzuki Swift, Hyundai Creta, and Maruti Suzuki Baleno. In terms of color selection, consumers favor shades of white, silver, grey, black, and blue. Additionally, consumers exhibit a clear inclination toward petrol, diesel, and petrol combined with compressed natural gas (CNG) as their preferred fuel types. These trends highlight the consumer-driven dynamics shaping the Ahmedabad pre-owned automobile market.



CarWale abSure is committed to providing customers with the best car buying experience, and the Mega Used Car Mela is a testament to that commitment. Customers can expect to find a wide range of high-quality pre-owned cars at the event, along with exclusive offers and seamless financing options.



Mr. Ritesh Shah, the esteemed Director, Carecay Pvt Ltd said "We are thrilled to announce an extraordinary three-day celebration of top-notch pre-owned vehicles, brought to you by me and our esteemed Founder, Mr. Rajan Desai. This event is set to be an absolute delight for all car enthusiasts, as it offers an exceptional array of certified cars from renowned brands. What's more is that we are proud to offer 'Spot Finance' with no processing fees, a testament to CarWale's unwavering commitment to turning car ownership dreams into a reality for everyone. With Ahmedabad's growing interest in used cars, this event is destined to provide a one-of-a-kind and unforgettable automotive experience. We warmly invite all car enthusiasts to join us from the 6th to the 8th of October, 2023, at Carecay Pvt Ltd in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Come and discover the perfect car that aligns with your dreams and desires"



Mr Abhishek Patodia, President – Used Cars, CarTrade Tech Ltd expressed his excitement about the event, stating -"The Mega Used Car Mela in Ahmedabad underscores our unwavering dedication to delivering an exceptional car purchasing experience to our valued customers. Featuring an extensive selection of top-tier certified pre-owned vehicles, exclusive promotional incentives, and streamlined financing solutions, we are simplifying the process of acquiring one's ideal automobile. We hold a strong conviction in the event's potential for success and eagerly anticipate extending a warm welcome to customers hailing from various corners of Ahmedabad."





About CarTrade Tech Limited:



( ; NSE:CARTRADE|BSE:543333) CarTrade Tech Ltd. is a multi-channel auto platform with its presence across all vehicle types and value-added services. The platform got 34 million average monthly unique visitors in Q1 FY24 and based on Q1 FY24 annualized numbers has 1 mn listings for auction. The platform operates under several brands: CarWale, CarTrade,Olx and Olx auto, Shriram Automall, BikeWale, CarTrade Exchange and Adroit Auto. These platforms enable new and used automobile customers, vehicle dealerships, vehicle OEMs, and other businesses to buy and sell vehicles in a simple and efficient manner.

