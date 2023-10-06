Center For Central Asian Studies Opened At Russian Academy Of Sciences

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Center for Central Asian Studies began operating at the
Institute of China and Modern Asia of the Russian Academy of
Sciences, Azernews reports, citing 24 news
agency.
The center was created on the initiative of the presidential
administration of the Russian Federation; it will focus on the
study of modern politics, economics, international and interfaith
relations, religious politics in the countries of Central Asia, as
well as in Afghanistan and Pakistan.
((Central Asia becomes a key region for the entire Eurasian
space, for cooperation between great powers and the integration of
major economic initiatives. The region is also the core of the
Shanghai Cooperation Organization. The task of our new center is to
provide the Russian authorities with a relevant and objective
analysis of what is happening in Central Asia, to form a scientific
basis for the further development of partnerships between Russia
and the countries of the region,)) the Director of the institute,
Kirill Babaev, said.
The new center is headed by Dmitry Novikov, Candidate of
Political Sciences.
He expressed hope that the center would become one of the
leading research clusters for the study of Central Asia in
Russia.
((Today the state has a clear understanding that in order to
carry out an effective policy in the region that meets the
requirements of the times, it is necessary to rely on fundamental
science and the expertise resulting from it. We will try to make
our contribution to providing Russian policy with new ideas and
strengthening relations between Russia and the countries of Central
Asia,)) he commented.
