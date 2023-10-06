(MENAFN- KNN India) India Records 1 Million Renewable Energy Jobs In 2022: Report

New Delhi, Oct 6 (KNN) About 988,000 renewable energy jobs were created in India last year, according to a recent report of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).

As per the report, hydropower emerged as the top employer with 466,000 jobs, according to the data. Solar photovoltaic (PV) followed closely, engaging 282,000 individuals in both on-grid and off-grid systems.







India's solar capacity witnessed a remarkable increase, with 13.5 GW of solar PV added in 2022, surpassing the previous year's 10.3 GW.

Furthermore, India experienced a significant boost in its domestic solar module production capacity, soaring from 10.4 GW in 2021 to an impressive 24.7 GW in 2022.

Despite this expansion, production rates did not match the increased capacity, with utilization dropping from 36% to 28%, as reported by Wood Mackenzie in 2023.

Indian solar module exports saw an extraordinary surge in 2022, multiplying over five times. This surge can be attributed to the import restrictions imposed by the United States on Chinese products, as outlined in a 2023 report by Gulia and colleagues.

IRENA's analysis highlighted a 47% increase in grid-connected solar PV jobs in India in 2022, totalling 201,400 positions, a substantial rise from the previous year. The off-grid solar segment also contributed significantly, employing 80,000 individuals. The fiscal year 2022 witnessed the creation of 52,100 new jobs in the solar industry, primarily in project development.

Utility-scale solar projects experienced a boost, with an 83% increase in solar PV capacity, resulting in 72,700 jobs, up from 42,900 in 2021. Simultaneously, rooftop solar employment surged to 65,400 positions, a considerable jump from the previous year's 43,000 jobs.

However, wind energy experienced a slower growth rate in 2022. India added a modest 1.9 GW to its wind capacity, a figure significantly lower than the peak installation of 4.1 GW in 2017, as noted by IRENA in 2023. The wind sector introduced only 600 new construction and installation jobs in 2022. Despite this slow growth, the sector holds immense potential, with India possessing an annual wind turbine generator manufacturing capacity of 10-12 GW, as per GWEC's 2023 report. IRENA's estimates indicate that the Indian wind sector provided 40,000 jobs in 2022, with operations and maintenance jobs constituting nearly half of this figure.

(KNN Bureau)