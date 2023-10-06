Samsung Fab Grab Fest 2023: Galaxy Z Flip 5, Fold 5, S23 Ultra & More On DISCOUNT! Check Offers And Deals

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Samsung unveiled its Fab Grab Fest, where it intends to give significant discounts on a number of the most recent and well-liked smartphones, tablets, laptops, accessories, and wearables. Samsung household equipment including Smart TVs, refrigerators, washing machines, microwaves, and air conditioners will also be eligible for the discount deals.

These promotions are accessible to customers via the Samsung Shop App, Samsung Exclusive Stores, and the official Samsung website. Other promotions include bank cashback of up to 27.5 per cent that can be accessible through debit and credit cards from HDFC, ICICI, and other top banks in addition to direct discounts. This is what the corporation refers to as their "biggest holiday sale."



It will coincide with the Amazon Great Indian Festival and the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, both of which begin on October 8.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Galaxy Z Flip 5, which were introduced earlier this year in July, are two popular smartphones that are currently experiencing price reductions of up to 45 per cent. It has already been revealed that the phones would be offered at a discount during the Amazon and Flipkart promotions. The Fold 5's launch price was Rs. 1,54,999, while the Flip 5's price was Rs. 99,999.

A 4,400mAh battery powers the Fold 5's primary 7.6-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex display. A 3,700mAh battery powers the Flip 5, which has a 6.7-inch full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex inner screen and a 3.4-inch Super AMOLED folder-shaped outside display. Both phones enable 25W wired fast charging and are powered by custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoCs.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, which was introduced together with a basic and pro model, will also be discounted up to 45 per cent at the Samsung Fab Grab Fest. This phone is likewise powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor.

The Galaxy S23 phone has a 200-megapixel primary back camera, a 6.8-inch Edge QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, and a 5,000mAh battery with support for 45W wired and 15W wireless fast charging. In India, this phone costs as little as Rs. 1,24,999.

Additionally, there will be a discount of up to 45% on the base Galaxy S23 model. The phone's initial price in India was Rs. 74,999. It has a 3,900mAh battery and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, much as previous Galaxy S23 versions. The battery supports 25W wired charging and 15W wireless charging.

The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, Galaxy A34 5G, Galaxy M34, and Galaxy M14 are further Samsung Galaxy devices scheduled to benefit from this cheap deal. Budget-friendly devices like the Galaxy F34, Galaxy F14, and Galaxy F04 are also included.

Other products, including the Galaxy Tab S9 series, the just-released Galaxy Tab S9 FE, and the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+, will be discounted by up to 41%. Three Galaxy Tab S9 models-the standard Galaxy Tab S9, Galaxy Tab S9+, and Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra-are available. The aforementioned discount will also be applied to the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (Wi-Fi) and Galaxy Tab A8.