Iranian Protesters Target Afghan Migrant Homes, Chanting 'Afghans Must Disappear'

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) In Qazvin Province, hundreds of Iranian citizens passionately demonstrated, expressing their concerns about Afghan migrant presence in the country.

Some protesters resorted to violence, attacking the homes of Afghan migrants with rocks and wooden objects, highlighting the complex challenges surrounding immigration and the pressing need for dialogue and understanding in addressing these issues.

Videos on social media showed the presence of riot police trying to prevent further violence. The protesters gathered before Aghabaliyeh City Council and shouted slogans against Afghan migrants like“Afghans must disappear.”

A troubling video from Aghabaliyeh depicts local youths attacking the homes of Afghan migrants with rocks and wooden objects, causing a child to cry out in fear. In response, Afghan migrants in the city advise one another through Telegram and WhatsApp groups to remain indoors, ensure a sufficient food supply, and secure their doors and windows, reflecting the fear and uncertainty surrounding their safety.

In a disturbing video whose exact location and timing remain unclear, an elderly Afghan migrant is seen seated on the ground, clutching a piece of bread, while a group of Iranian men surrounds him.

Shockingly, one of the individuals in the group physically assaults the Afghan man, striking him on the head, accompanied by derogatory insults. This distressing incident serves as a stark reminder of the challenges faced by Afghan migrants and underscores the urgent need for empathy, tolerance, and respect within society.

Certain Iranian newspapers, including those with reformist leanings, have consistently published articles that associate the increasing Afghan migrant population with security concerns, often citing the actions of the Taliban along the Iran-Afghanistan border along the Helmand River. This portrayal has fueled perceptions of Afghan migrants as a potential security threat.

Recently, the Pakistani government warned over one million Afghan migrants, instructing them to depart the country by November 1, 2023. This directive has heightened concerns

about the fate of these Afghan migrants and the challenges they may face upon their return to Afghanistan.

The plight of Afghan migrants in Iran has raised concerns, as both the United Nations and various human rights organizations have conspicuously refrained from addressing the situation thus far. This silence has left many individuals and groups advocating for the rights and welfare of these migrants feeling unheard and underserved.

Top of Form After the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan, backed by Pakistan and Iran, millions of Afghan citizens were compelled to flee, resulting in a significant refugee crisis.

Many sought refuge in neighbouring nations, including Pakistan and Iran, as they searched for safety and stability amid the tumultuous events in their homeland.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Linkedin Email Print Tumblr Telegram