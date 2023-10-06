Safe Solar Eclipse Glasses For Oct 14Th Eclipse Are Available From Tropical Sails Corp

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Many people agree that there are few things in life as remarkable to witness as a solar eclipse. It's one of nature's gifts that can be absolutely jaw dropping and awe inspiring, but to enjoy it properly special eye protection is certainly required. Enter Tropical Sales Corp, a travel and tour company who have established a reputation of being the leading distributor of high quality, but still affordable, Solar Eclipse Viewing Glasses ( )

The company recently announced they are accepting orders and shipping in time for the October 14th partial solar eclipse which will be viewable in a path crossing Salt Lake City, Albuquerque, Roswell, Clovis, Midland, Odessa and San Antonio and Corpus Christi. These cities will see a ring of fire around the sun which is called an Annular Solar Eclipse.

"The partial solar eclipse on October 14th really gives some great opportunities to see something quite

amazing or to take some spectacular photographs," commented Daniel Oppliger, owner of

Tropical Sails. "We're very happy to continue offering really amazing solar eclipse glasses at a very

attractive price point. Just be sure to order early so you don't miss out on the excitement!"

In addition to offering the solar eclipse glasses, Tropical Sails Corp also makes available several useful tools on their website to help visitors get the most out of the experience. These include a drop-and-drag map that provides a project of the path of the 99% eclipse, as well as an exciting interactive calculator that determines the exact time the eclipse reaches a particular location. Tropical Sails Corp has supplied thousands of Eclipse Shades beginning in 1994.

According to the company, their Eclipse shades provide 100% protection from harmful ultra-violet, 100% of harmful infrared, and filter 99.999% of intense visible light. These eclipse glasses are both CE and ISO-certified. The prices for the glasses start at $1.99 and drop even lower according to the quantity ordered. Fundraising quantities are available. Purchase orders are accepted from school districts.

For more information be sure to visit or call 800-595-1003.