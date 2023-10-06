Sixty-Four Bodies Of Fallen Defenders Returned To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian side has managed to bring back 64 more bodies of the fallen defenders.

The relevant statement was made by the Coordination Headquarters on the Treatment of Prisoners of War on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Today, following the results of registration procedures, the Ukrainian side has managed to return 64 bodies of the fallen (deceased) defenders of Ukraine to the territory controlled by the Government of Ukraine,” the report states.

At the same time, in compliance with international humanitarian law, Ukraine handed over to the Russian side the bodies of the mercenaries eliminated in view of Russian armed aggression against Ukraine.

“The Armed Forces of Ukraine will ensure that the repatriated bodies (remains) of the fallen (deceased) defenders of Ukraine are properly and safely transported to the specified state specialized institutions to be transferred in the established order to the representatives of law enforcement agencies and forensic medical experts in order to conduct procedural (investigative) actions and forensic examinations, which are necessary for the identification of the deceased,” the Coordination Headquarters added.

The Ukrainian side continues efforts within the framework of international humanitarian law to establish the location of the defenders of Ukraine, who had gone missing or had been taken prisoner in connection with Russian armed aggression against Ukraine, to ensure their further return to the Ukrainian-controlled territory.