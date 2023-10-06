Ukrainian Air Defenses Destroy 25 Out Of 33 Kamikaze Drones Overnight

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of October 6, 25 out of 33 enemy drones of the Shahed-131/136 type were destroyed in the sky over Ukraine.
The Air Force of Ukraine said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.
According to the report, on the night of October 6, Russian troops again attacked from Cape Chauda (temporarily occupied Crimea) with Shahed UAVs. A total of 33 launches of Shahed drones were recorded, which were headed in several groups towards the southern, eastern and central regions of Ukraine.
Fighter aircraft, anti-aircraft missile troops, mobile fire groups and electronic warfare units were involved in repelling the air attack. Read also:
Enemy UAV destroyed over Dnipropetrovsk
region
Forces and means of the Air Force, in cooperation with the Defense Forces of Ukraine, destroyed 25 Shahed-131/136, particularly over Odesa, Mykolaiv, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Cherkasy and Zhytomyr regions.
As Ukrinform reported, on the night of October 6, Russian forces launched combat drones at Ukraine. Air raid sirens went off in some regions.
